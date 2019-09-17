Mistrial Declared in Case of WPB Doctor Accused of Rape

A mistrial was declared Monday for two counts in the case of a West Palm Beach foot doctor accused of raping a woman in 2016.

Court records show the jury found Scott Strolla, a podiatrist and surgeon, guilty as charged to video voyeurism, but couldn’t reach a verdict on whether to convict Strolla of sexual battery on a helpless person and sexual battery on a victim 18 years or older.

Strolla and the victim knew each other from Facebook and offered to buy her drinks at a bar on Clematis Street, according to an arrest report. The victim then said she remembered waking up in Strolla’s house in the Mariners Cove neighborhood with Strolla on top of her engaging in sex. She said she remembered “clicking sounds” like a camera.

When she woke up, she said she could not understand what she was doing at Strolla’s house, according to the report. She told Strolla she called an Uber and went outside and called 911 from the bushes down the street.

Strolla has a status check on Wednesday, according to court records.