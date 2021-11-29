Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are engaged

Tristan Cusick

Mitchell Tenpenny is engaged.

The hit singer popped the question to fellow country artist Meghan Patrick last week in Nashville. The “Drunk Me” singer got down on one knee at Losers Bar & Grill, the place where they first met.

Mitchell had an elaborate setup that included giant letters that spelled out “marry me,” and proposing in the center of a heart shaped out of rose petals lined with candles.

“I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar!'” Mitchell tells ﻿People, ﻿referencing his collaboration with Chris Young, “At the End of a Bar.” “I had a whole speech planned and it disappeared [in the moment]. I wasn’t able to say everything I wanted to. I was nervous — and relieved. She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!”

Meghan’s family flew in from Canada to be part of the special occasion, which tipped her off that the life-changing question may be coming.

“With my family coming into town this weekend I thought maybe, because we have talked about this for a while,” she says. “But I did not expect this! This is the most perfect engagement I could have ever imagined.”

The couple met in 2017 and had their first date at a Nashville Predators hockey game.

