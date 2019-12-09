Mitchell Tenpenny extends Anything She Says Tour into 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMitchell Tennpenny wraps up the first part of his Anything She Says Tour this weekend in New York City, but he's extending the trek with a second leg in 2020.

“One of the greatest things about this particular tour is the reception of the music from the fans,” the "Drunk Me" hitmaker says. “There is nothing more satisfying and humbling then when your fans are singing back lyrics to your own songs."

"This happened the first night in Nashville," he recalls, "and I actually forgot a lyric because I was so moved. I’m so thrilled to be continuing this tour!”

Australian duo Seaforth -- who are featured on the trek's namesake single -- will continue on the new dates, as well as newcomer Adam Doleac. Pre-sales start on Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

Mitchell's also hitting the road in February opening for his label mates Old Dominion.

Here's a look at the itinerary for the second leg of Mitchell Tenpenny's Anything She Says Tour:

1/17 -- St. Louis, MO

1/24 -- Ft. Worth, TX

1/25 -- Tuscaloosa, AL

1/29 -- Detroit, MI

1/30 -- Springfield, IL

1/31 -- Grand Rapids, MI

2/1 -- Bloomington, IN

2/28 -- Oxford, MS

2/29 -- Starkville, MS

3/5 -- Columbus, OH

3/7 -- Rootstown, OH