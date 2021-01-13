Mitchell Tenpenny finds inspiration in Arizona in "Bucket List" video

Tristan Cusick

Mitchell Tenpenny traverses the Arizona terrain in the video for “Bucket List.”

The free-spirited clip sees the Nashville native overlooking the Grand Canyon, riding horses and four-wheeling in the desert. He then coasts along scenic Lake Powell and sings off all the goals he’s committing to including loving more, dreaming deeper and finding peace during his time on earth, with stunning Monument Valley off in the distance.

“Bucket List” is inspired by Mitchell’s late father’s advice about living life to the fullest.

“That’s what my dad always taught me and my brother growing up, that life is short, so you just always have to go for it,” the singer tells People. “I have noticed that when someone gives you that courage to go for it, that’s when you have the best chance of success.”

