Mitchell Tenpenny raises north of $20,000 for cancer patients

Mitchell Tenpenny has raised more than $20,000 for his organization, 10Penny Fund, to support people who are battling cancer.

The “Drunk Me” singer recently hosted a livestream concert and a pair of live shows at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville where he performed alongside fellow songwriters Andy Albert, Ernest, Meghan Patrick and Dallas Wilson in benefit of the 10Penny Fund.

The events raised $23,895.47, including a $2,000 donation from Chris Young and a $10,000 match from the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Mitchell’s partner with the 10Penny Fund. The singer launched the fund in 2018 to offer programs and support for those fighting cancer, along with their loved ones.

The cause is personal for Mitchell, as his father, James Mitchell Tenpenny, passed away from cancer in 2014. Mitchell’s father serves as the inspiration behind his song, “Walk Like Him,” featured on the country star’s 2018 debut album, Telling All My Secrets.

Mitchell’s current single, “Broken Up,” dropped earlier this year and will be featured on his forthcoming album.

By Cillea Houghton

