Mitchell Tenpenny reminds fans to be 'Here' with his gratitude-filled new song

Riser House/Columbia NashvilleMitchell Tenpenny counts all the important things he wants to do during his life in his grounded, gratitude-filled new tune, “Here.” The singer says the song’s poignant subject matter was inspired by a real-life experience he had after losing his dad.

“When I went into my writing session the day we wrote this song, the guys asked me what I had been up to,” he remembers. “I had been working on the truck my dad left me when he passed. I was just overly aware that life can be short and it left me with this feeling that all we have is right here, right now.”

Before he dropped the song, Mitchell teased a snippet of “Here” during an Instagram Live Q&A session with fans on his weekly series, #TenpennyTuesdays.

“Here” is the second original new tune Mitchell has shared with fans in 2020: In January, he revealed a brooding breakup tune called “Can’t Go to Church.”

The singer’s current radio single, a duet with Australian duo Seaforth called “Anything She Says,” is hovering just over the Top 40 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

