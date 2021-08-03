Mitchell Tenpenny sends “Truth About You” to country radio

Riser House/Columbia Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny is unveiling the “Truth About You” in his new single.

The song went viral among Mitchell’s fanbase after he teased it on TikTok in early July, and he’s now officially releasing the track as his next single at country radio. It marks the largest streaming debut of the country star’s career: 2.5 million times in its first three days.

The banjo-tinged song finds the Nashville native on the bitter end of a breakup, asking for compromise from his former partner. “If you quit telling lies about me/I won’t tell the truth about you,” he sings in the defining line.

“I have the best and most reactive fans. Their instantaneous feedback is invaluable to me as an artist. There is nothing more gratifying than making music for them,” Mitchell says in a statement.

“Truth About You” will be featured on a forthcoming EP, set for release later this year. Mitchell is also featured on Chris Young‘s new album, Famous Friends, and will open for Chris on the Famous Friends Tour, kicking off in October.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.