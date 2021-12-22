Mitchell Tenpenny takes a “different” approach to Christmas music with ﻿’Naughty List’

Sony Music Nashville

You’d be hard pressed to find someone more in the Christmas spirit than Mitchell Tenpenny, channeling his passion into his debut Christmas album, Naughty List.

The singer says he was intentional about taking a different approach when covering classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Additionally, Mitchell isn’t shy about creating his own brand he calls “sexy Christmas,” which fans can hear in “Don’t Hang the Mistletoe” and “I Hope It Snows” featuring his fiancée, Meghan Patrick.

“I made it a little different, it’s not like your normal Christmas music. We definitely did do some of my favorite classics, but I wrote a lot of originals on here. I call it ‘sexy Christmas,'” says Mitchell. “There’s some fun songs in there that are a little different than the norm, and I love it. I recommend people who don’t necessarily love Christmas music, check it out, because it’s a little different.”

The singer expresses that he is an avid fan of the holiday season, from the festive music to the potential for a white Christmas. It’s been a dream of his to record a Christmas album as a way to capture the nostalgic feeling that’s brought him comfort over the years.

“I love Christmas music. It’s either you love it or hate it type of thing, but it’s always been something I wanted to do early in my career, get a full length Christmas record out,” he shares. “Christmas brings me that peace-of-mind feeling when it comes around the corner and when I start hearing the music, when I see or think that snow’s coming, it makes me feel better. It’s that nostalgic feeling of as a kid, it’s the end of the year, you’re with family, and Christmas usually brings that to me.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.