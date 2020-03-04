Mitchell Tenpenny to host tornado relief concert at Dierks Bentley's bar

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIn the wake of the deadly tornado that rocked the city early Tuesday morning, Mitchell Tenpenny is leading the rebuilding charge by hosting a benefit concert in Nashville next Monday night.

Mitchell is joining forces with Dierks Bentley's Lower Broadway bar, Whiskey Row, to raise money for relief efforts. The stacked lineup features Mitchell's country music friends Devin Dawson, Hardy,Jessie James Decker and more. The show will include surprise guests, along with a raffle.

All of the money raised will go toward Hands on Nashville, one of the many local organizations spearheading volunteer efforts.

The concert will take place at Whiskey Row at 7 p.m. local time on March 9.

The tornadoes, which crossed through Tennessee in the early morning hours of March 3, brought devastation to the Nashville area, especially the neighborhoods of East Nashville, Germantown, Donelson and Mt. Juliet.

Cookeville, which roughly two hours outside of the city, was also impacted. At least 24 people have died across the state with several more injured and many buildings severely damaged.

