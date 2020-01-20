MLK, Jr. Day Events and Celebrations in PBC and Broward

The following events will be taking place in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Palm Beach County:

The city of Lake Worth Beach will host a candlelight march at 5 p.m., beginning at Lake Worth City Hall at 7 N. Dixie Highway. There is also a unity interfaith breakfast at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church on South E Street and 10th Avenue South from 7:30 to 9 a.m. For more information: (561) 586-1600 or lakeworth.org

Royal Palm Beach’s 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, hosted by the Caribbean Americans for Community Involvement, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Royal Palm Beach High School, 10600 Okeechobee Blvd. Seating is limited and the event is free. For more information: (561) 791-9087.

The city of West Palm Beach will have its annual MLK Breakfast and Essay Contest Awards at 8 a.m. Monday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd. For more information: (561)822-2222 or www.wpb.org

Delray Beach will host an MLK walk beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at the Delray Beach Community Center . It will then travel along Atlantic Ave down historic 5th Avenue, pass the Spady Museum and end at Pompey Park. Lineup will be at 1:30 p.m. In addition, a Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast begins at 8 a.m. Monday at Delray Beach Golf Club.

Boca Raton will be hosting a ceremony and celebration featuring speeches, performances and a march. The events will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning at MLK Jr. Memorial, 200 NE Ruby St., and ending at Sanborn Square. For more information: (561) 393-7807 or www.myboca.us

Belle Glade will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Memorial Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Belle Glade City Hall, located at 110 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. For more information: (561) 996-0100 or www.belleglade.gov.com

The South Florida Fair will include a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Monday at the Community Stage, with live music and speeches. Free with fair admission. For more information: (561-793-0333) or www.southfloridafair.com

Broward County: