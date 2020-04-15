Mobile Morgues Arrive in South Florida to House the COVID-19 Dead

The projected peak of coronavirus cases in Florida is still several weeks away, but the death toll continues to rise. As the county morgues fill to capacity, mobile morgues are starting to show up.

Sky 10 cameras captured two refrigerated trucks arriving to the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office Tuesday.

MOBILE MORGUES – A sad sight … Two refrigerated trucks arrived to the Miami-Dade medical examiner's office Tuesday.https://t.co/r8MOwEewUP — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) April 14, 2020

Apparently the coolers are on standby to serve as mobile morgues in case of an overflow of bodies infected with COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

“if you look at the case total and what’s going on throughout the state, we continue to see the bulk of the cases in the three southeastern Florida counties,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “They represent about 60 percent of the total cases (and) more than 60 percent of the hospitalizations.”