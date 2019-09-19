Mom charged for leaving toddler in car while working at Broward County strip club

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she left her 3-year-old daughter alone in a car for about three hours while she worked at a Lauderhill strip club.

Manouchika Daniels, of Miami, faces one count of child neglect.

According to an arrest report, a bystander called 911 around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after the young girl was seen crying and roaming around the Vegas Cabaret parking lot.

Police arrived on the scene and found the toddler who appeared to be confused and had no adult supervision.

The little girl led police to a black Toyota Corolla vehicle which was turned off, police said.

Police added that a window in the vehicle was slightly rolled down and that there were toys and a car seat in the back seat.

Daniels approached the responding officers about 30 to 40 minutes later, identifying herself as the owner of the vehicle and the child’s mother, according to the report.

The 3-year-old had been left sleeping in the car since around 11 p.m, according to police.

Daniels was arrested and taken to Broward County jail where she remains on $5,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.

Daniel’s daughter was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.