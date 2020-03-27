Monroe County decides to turn away nonresidents

Starting Friday, if you are not a resident of Monroe county you will no longer have access to the area.

The county’s Mayor Heather Carruthers, made the decision this week saying it was difficult choice but something that had to be done:

“Probably 60% of our economy is tourism-related, so it’s something that’s of a great concern to us,” Mayor Carruthers said. ” Frankly, that’s part of why we’re doing this. The earlier we stop the spread, the earlier we can control it, not just within the keys but, you know, throughout the nation, the sooner we can get back on our feet and get back to work.”

The last time the county was closed off to non-residents not due to a hurricane, was in 1981 when the federal government put up roadblocks to check for drugs.

To ensure the new order is being followed, checkpoints will be placed near mile marker 112 on U.S 1 and State Road 905 starting on Friday.

Residents will be required to provide an ID proving that they live in the area.

The only exception to the rule will be those who work in the area and have to commute to work. If you work in the area but do not live there, you will be required to provide a letter from your employer.