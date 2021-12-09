More accolades for “Famous Friends”: Chris Young + Kane Brown’s duet tops Billboard’s year-end Airplay chart

Jeff Johnson

Chris Young and Kane Brown’s number-one duet, “Famous Friends,” has earned another superlative to close out 2021. The song tops the year-end chart for Billboard’s Country Airplay songs.

“Famous Friends” is the most-played song on country radio from this year, and also lands inside the top 5 Billboard Hot Country Songs for 2021.

“It’s pretty incredible when you get to write/record/produce a song that not only makes people want to sing along with you at concerts, but also becomes the most played Billboard country song of the entire year,” Chris reflects. “I couldn’t be any happier that ‘Famous Friends’ will go into the record books for this, and that I get to celebrate it alongside my buddy Kane Brown.”

Other songs earning high marks on the year-end Country Airplay chart include Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song,” and Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night.” Notably, there are no female artists inside this year’s Top 10.

Also missing from the list is Morgan Wallen, who put out Dangerous: The Double Album in January but was ousted from many country radio playlists soon after, due to a video that emerged showing him yelling a racist slur.

Though he became persona non grata in the music industry, fandom for Morgan hasn’t cooled: In fact, Dangerous topped Billboard’s all-genre 200 Albums chart for 2021.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.