More dates unveiled for Morgan’s One Night At A Time 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen has doubled up his One Night At A Time 2024 tour with back-to-back shows in each city.

The trek kicks off April 4 in Indianapolis and includes stops in Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Charlotte, Arlington and Kansas City before wrapping up in Las Vegas on August 9. Morgan will play three consecutive nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and make up for one previously canceled show at Oxford.

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit.. I’ve got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let’s keep this thing going,” Morgan writes in the captions of his Instagram reel announcement.

To purchase tickets to Morgan’s One Night At A Time 2024 shows, fans must register in advance at Ticketmaster’s website. Registration is open until Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will randomly be selected to receive a day/time of the presale and a code that grants them access to it.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday, April 23, 2023, will get presale access to the rescheduled show on April 20, 2024. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

For a full list of dates for Morgan’s 2024 tour, visit his website.

