"More Hearts Than Mine" hitmaker Ingrid Andress joins Dan + Shay on The (Arena) Tour next year

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay will be sharing their fans with newcomer Ingrid Andress in 2020.

The “10,000 Hours” hitmakers have invited their label mate to open the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour next year. Ingrid’s debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” is currently climbing in country’s top twenty.

“Ummm R U KIDDING ME?!? I’m going on an ARENA tour?? W/ Dan + Shay??... I’m dead,” Ingrid tweeted.

“Y’all I can’t even tell u how excited I am to be on the road with these amazingly talented humans/to sing my songs for all your beautiful faces. Much tequila will be consumed,” she added, in a nod to Dan + Shay’s huge hit.

Indie alternative group The Band Camino will be on the dates as well, which kick off March 6 with two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

