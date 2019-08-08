More Hurricanes Forecast in Revised NOAA Projection

As peak hurricane season approaches The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration has increased the projected number of storms calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 possible hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes.

The previous forecast called for 4-8 hurricanes and a normal to below average season.

Researchers at the agency cite the ending of El Niño in the Pacific ocean which will lead to increased water temperatures in the Atlantic thus creating a more hospitable climate for hurricane formation and strengthening.

Favorable wind patterns are also expected to aid in storm development.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 with the peak of the season happening between mid-August late October.

