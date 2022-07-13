More ﻿’Madness’﻿: Maddie & Tae set release date for second half of ﻿’Through the Madness’﻿ project

ABC

After dropping their Through the Madness Vol. 1 EP back in January, Maddie & Tae have announced the next half of the project: Through the Madness Vol. 2 will be available in September.

“The story continues September 23,” the duo shared on social media. “Through the Madness Vol. 2 has a little something for all your feels. We can’t wait for you to hear these songs!”

Volume one of the project included personal tracks like “Madness” and “Woman You Got,” which reflects on recent life changes ripped straight from their lives: Both Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr got married within the last few years.

The duo have experienced “madness” throughout the album release process in other ways, too: They had to postpone their scheduled early 2022 tour after Taylor, who was pregnant, was placed on bed rest. After being hospitalized for a month, the singer gave birth to her daughter, Leighton, significantly early. The baby spent 53 days in the newborn intensive care unit, went home and has been thriving since.

Through the Madness Vol. 2 is available for preorder now. If you sign up for Maddie & Tae’s fan club, you can get $2 off your order.

