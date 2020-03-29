More Patients at Broward Assisted Living Facility Test Positive for COVID-19

Three more residents at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale have tested positive for coronavirus.

That brings the total number of infected patients at Atria Willow Wood to 19.

In a press release Sunday, the center confirmed the number, which includes six patients who have passed away in recent days.

The facility added that another 11 patients have tested negative, and two more are awaiting their test results.

“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep the same,” states the press release. “We will also continue to work with the Department of Health and Agency for Health Care Administration as we monitor and respond to this ever-changing situation.”

State health officials are at the facility.

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds the center responsible for the sixth deaths. He says that “construction workers, staff and cooks who were ill were not screened” and allowed to socialize with residents, despite warnings for such facilities earlier this month.

To that end, Atria Willow Wood began screening visitors last week.