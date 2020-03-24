More than 100 NYPD staff members infected by the coronavirus

According to a senior law enforcement officer, more than 100 NYPD employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The official told reporters at NBC News that of it’s 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilians, 2,400 of them are out sick. Of those out sick, 100 sworn officers have been infected and 29 civilians have been infected.

The NYPD has distributed over 75,000 face masks to it’s employees since the weekend, however, they still expect the number of infections to rise.

It was also added that despite the high number of employee absences, it has had little effect on public safety efforts.