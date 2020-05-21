More than 1,700 coronavirus tests in Florida ‘damaged in transit’

In a statement released on Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said that 1,702 tests were “damaged in transit” earlier this month.

60 of those tests were from Palm Beach County, according to officials.

John Jamason, Palm Beach County’s deputy director of public affairs, said about 30 of the damaged tests came from the FITTeam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach and the South County Civic Center near Delray Beach. “All of the people originally tested have been contacted and will be retested,” Jamason said.