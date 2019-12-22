More Than 60 Vehicles Involved in Weather-related Virginia Crash

More than 60 vehicles were involved in a chain reaction accident on I-64 in eastern Virginia Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The pileup, which occurred about 50 miles east of Richmond, closed both sides of the interstate.

12:30 UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west I64 in #York County. 35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported. Continue to folo @511statewideva for detour info. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/UFZ2oK3f2U — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

Virginia State Police explain that fog and ice were covering the roads when the crashes began. In all, 63 vehicles were involved.

According to officials, around 35 people were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries that ranged from minor to life threatening. No fatalities have been reported.