Morgan Evans, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Runaway June and Ingrid Andress are the New Faces of 2020

Country Radio SeminarMorgan Evans, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Runaway June and Ingrid Andress will play the prestigious New Faces show at Country Radio Seminar next year in Nashville.

The lineup for the annual concert is chosen by members of the country radio community. It's a coveted spot, since it's considered to be one of the main indicators of which artists will go on to have longterm success. Early in their careers, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett all played the show.

Morgan, Riley and Mitchell have already enjoyed their first number ones, while Runaway June's scored a top-five hit. Ingrid's currently in the top twenty with her debut single.

The year's industry-only concert will be Friday, February 21 at the Nashville Omni. It's the 50th anniversary of the country music tradition.

