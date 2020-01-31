Morgan Wallen and Diplo tap Julia Michaels for revamped 'Heartless'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMorgan Wallen’s 2019 collaboration with electronic producer/DJ Diplo, “Heartless,” is getting makeover with help from pop vocalist Julia Michaels. Morgan and Julia trade verses in the new version of the breakup ballad, which keeps all the atmospheric, brooding groove of the original version.

To top it off, “Heartless” gets a new music video treatment. Directed by Brandon Dermer, the visual finds Morgan and Julia in neighboring motel rooms, each embroiled in a fight with their significant other. The verbal battles drag on over the course of the song, but the pair lock eyes when they step outside for some air, hatching a plan to leave their troubles behind.

It isn’t the first time Julia has teamed up with a country star. She’s featured on Keith Urban’s Merle Haggard-inspired 2018 single, “Coming Home,” and also appears on Jordan Davis’ new song, “Cool Anymore.”

Diplo’s no stranger to country either, having previously worked with Cam on a song called “So Long.” He was also one of many to remix Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”

