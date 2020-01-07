Morgan Wallen and the Opry are both Bonnaroo-bound this summer

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Both the Grand Ole Opry and Morgan Wallen will take center stage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer.

The Opry returns to Bonnaroo once again on Thursday, June 11, with an as-yet-unnamed set of special guests set to be the night’s headliner. This will be the Opry's third year to offer a performance at the eclectic gathering that draws fans from all over the world.

Friday finds rock band Tool and Miley Cyrus leading the bill, while Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Lizzo closes on Saturday.

Morgan plays on Sunday, with a set that’s sure to feature his hits “Up Down,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasing You.”

Bonnaroo takes place just sixty miles southeast of Nashville at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon ET at Bonnaroo.com.

This year, Bonnaroo follows CMA Fest, which is June 4-7 in Music City. Throughout much of its 19-year history, Bonnaroo and CMA Fest have often been on the same weekend.

