Morgan Wallen announces 2022 tour

Morgan Wallen has booked a massive tour for 2022.

Launching in February — one year after a video of him using a racist slur surfaced online — the singer will embark on The Dangerous Tour, performing in arenas in nearly 50 cities, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hit songwriter Hardy and Larry Fleet join as opening acts. The tour begins on February 3 in Evansville, Indiana and concludes on September 24 at the Staples Center. Tickets go on sale November 19, with select shows going on sale December 3.

This is Morgan’s first tour since he was caught on video in February 2021 using the N-word. As a result, his songs were temporarily removed from many country radio stations and he was banned from attending several awards shows, including the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and the upcoming AMA Awards, despite being nominated. He was also temporarily suspended by his record label and streaming services, and was dropped by talent agency, WME.

