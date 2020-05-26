Morgan Wallen apologizes following his arrest over the weekend

John Shearer

Morgan Wallen has issued an apology following his arrest in downtown Nashville on Saturday.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was at Kid Rock's Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse with a few friends when he was removed from the premises for "kicking glass items," according to a police report obtained by WKRN.

While on the street, police report that Morgan got into verbal fights with pedestrians who were passing by. The warrant states that officers gave Morgan multiple opportunities to walk away from the situation, but he "refused." Morgan was then arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was later released from jail on a $500 bond.

Wallen turned to Twitter Sunday to apologize for the incident.

"Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," he writes.

Morgan also extended praise to the Metro Nashville Police Department for how they handled the situation. "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he says. "Love y’all."

Morgan's single, "Chasing You," reached number one on the country charts earlier this month.

By Cillea Houghton

