Morgan Wallen celebrates his son’s rodeo-themed first birthday: “1 year of being a legend”

Morgan Wallen has been relatively quiet on social media ever since being benched by the industry, following the early February circulation of a doorbell cam video that shows him shouting a racist slur at the end of a night of partying.

But this week, the singer shared a happier piece of his life, posting a series of pictures from a birthday party for his one-year-old son, Indigo “Indie” Wilder.

The rodeo-themed birthday party included lots of adorable cowboy memorabilia, including red bandannas and a flag reading “My 1st Rodeo.” In one image, little Indie cries as his mom, KT Smith, wipes cake frosting off his face.

“1 year of being a legend,” Morgan wrote in the caption of his post. “Happy birthday, son.”

For her part, KT also posted a string of snaps from the party. According to one image, guests enjoyed sugar cookies decorated to look like cowboy hats, horseshoes and boots. Another images reveals a close-up look at the details of Indie’s custom cake.

Morgan announced Indie’s birth last July, taking fans by surprise by announcing that he was a dad. “Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” Morgan told his son in the caption. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not.”

