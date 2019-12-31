Morgan Wallen closes 2019 with surprise new tune, 'This Bar'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMorgan Wallen signed off 2019 in style on Monday, surprising fans with the release of a brand-new song. Called “This Bar,” the song is a mid-tempo meditation on growing up with help from a core group of friends and a hometown watering hole.

“Wrote this song with my buddies about some moments and times in my life that have made me who I am today,” Morgan wrote of the song on Twitter. “Some good, some bad, but all of em I can look back on and grin a little. Hope it makes you do the same.”

Morgan also wished fans a happy and safe holiday this evening. “Be safe in whatever bar you find yourself in tonight,” he added. “Happy New Years.”

For Morgan, 2019 has certainly been a year to reflect back on. He found massive success with his number one hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” and the follow-up to that single, “Chasin’ You,” is currently climbing the charts.

