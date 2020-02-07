Morgan Wallen doubles up with new London date, thanks to fan demand

Sweet Talk Publicity

Sweet Talk PublicityMorgan Wallen’s headlining UK jaunt doesn’t kick off until May, but the “Chasin’ You” singer has already added a second night in London. The new show comes in response to massive demand from fans.

Tickets for Morgan’s original four-night run went on sale Friday and within hours, his show at London venue The Garage on May 15 had sold out. Thanks to that overwhelming response, the singer will return for a second performance at that venue the following day.

The first stop on Morgan’s trek is in Manchester on May 14, where he’ll play the Gorilla. Next up is his two-night London stand, followed by a night apiece in Newcastle and Scotland.

Hit songwriter and breakout act Hardy is joining Morgan for the UK tour. The pair are good friends and close collaborators. Hardy co-wrote Morgan’s first chart-topping hit, “Up Down,” and Morgan is a featured vocalist on two of the tracks on Hardy’s 2019 project, Hixtape Vol. 1.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.