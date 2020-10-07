Morgan Wallen faces backlash for non-socially distanced partying, days before his SNL debut

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen is scheduled to give his first-ever performance on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, but in the days leading up to the show, the singer is facing some backlash for his lax approach to social distancing.



Over the past few days, a series of TikTok videos have emerged that show the singer partying in packed crowds of people, in various bars surrounding the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.



Per his Instagram feed, Morgan was there to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide play against the Texas A&M Aggies in a Saturday football game.



But it was his post-game activities that drew criticism on social media, as Morgan was seen partying in throngs of people, with very few masks in sight. Various clips show Morgan dancing with and kissing several different women, posing for pictures with fans and playing a guitar at what appears to be a house party, surrounded by a packed room of people.

In most of the clips, Morgan wears a neck gaiter around his neck. Many of the videos are set to his viral new song, “7 Summers,” which first became a hit on TikTok.



The singer’s nonchalant attitude toward social distancing is especially noteworthy given his upcoming performance, and The Washington Post reports that viewers have been alerting SNL to their concerns about his risky behavior.



However, neither the show nor reps for Morgan have issued any official statement about whether his performance will go on as planned.

By Carena Liptak

