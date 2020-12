Lets try this again…

Morgan Wallen officially made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend (Dec 5) even turning the whole University of Alabama mishap into a skit…

Two months ago at The University of Alabama… pic.twitter.com/IVkNMUoLUf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020

Morgan also performed “7 Summers” and “Still Goin’ Down” as musical guest.