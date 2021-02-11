Morgan Wallen instructs fans to stop defending him: "I fully accept any penalties I’m facing"

Morgan Wallen has broken his silence amid the controversy and fallout after a video depicting him shouting racial slurs leaked online last week.

In a five minute video posted Wednesday, the 27-year-old country singer accepted responsibility for his actions and shared a stern message to fans, ordering them to stop defending his behavior.

“I let so many people down,” said Wallen, revealing that he spent the past week apologizing to those most impacted by his words and that he’s been meeting with Black leaders to “engage in some very real and honest conversations.”

After the video surfaced online, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) offered to educate Wallen about the history and harm of using racial slurs.

“One thing I’ve learned already that I’m specifically sorry for is that my words matter, that words can truly hurt a person, and at my core that’s not what I’m okay with,” said Wallen, who says he is now sober. “I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t even compare to some of the trials I heard about from them.”

“Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistake,” he furthered, before asking a “favor” from his fans. “I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But, for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.”

As a result of the video, Big Loud Records suspended Wallen’s contract “indefinitely” and talent agency WME dropped him as a client. In addition, the 27-year-old was removed from CMT airplay, barred from ACM Award eligibility and numerous radio companies refused to play his music on air.

By Megan Stone