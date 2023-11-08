Morgan Wallen is HARDY’s pick for CMA Entertainer of the Year

ABC

HARDY knows who his pick for 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year is, and it’s none other than his Big Loud Records labelmate and buddy Morgan Wallen.

“Morgan should win. Nobody in the format has entertained more people than Morgan Wallen this year. Morgan Wallen should win,” HARDY tells ABC Audio.

“He’s played multiple nights at stadiums that hold over 40,000 people. That’s a number that I don’t think anybody else in country music is doing or has done in a very long time,” he says.

Also in the running for Entertainer of the Year are Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

HARDY’s an early winner at the CMA Awards thanks to his Lainey Wilson-assisted “Wait in the Truck,” which was named Musical Event and Music Video of the Year. The track’s also up for Song and Single of the Year.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

