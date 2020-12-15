Morgan Wallen launching 'Dangerous' album with Ryman Auditorium performance

John Shearer

Morgan Wallen is celebrating the release of his album Dangerous: The Double Album at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Tennessee native will take the stage at the iconic venue on January 12 for a full-band performance that will be streamed globally and free to view on his YouTube and Facebook pages at 9 p.m. ET.

The singer will perform selections off the massive 30-track project. Morgan is going into the album’s release with a pair of hit singles, “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.”

The album drops on January 8.

By Cillea Houghton

