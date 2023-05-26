Morgan Wallen + Lil Durk reunite on “Stand By Me”

ABC

Morgan Wallen has joined rapper Lil Durk on his song “Stand By Me.”

Featured on Lil Durk’s new album, Almost Healed, the spirited country-trap tune opens with Morgan’s signature vocal delivery, before Lil Durk arrives in the first verse.

“If tomorrow I lost it all/ And everything that I have was gone/ When there’s nobody else to call/ Would you stand by me? Would you stand by me?” Morgan sings over steady synth-pop beats.

This marks the second time the singers have collaborated on a song, with the first being 2021’s “Broadway Girls.”

Morgan’s hit single “Last Night” is currently sitting at the top of the country charts.



