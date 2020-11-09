Morgan Wallen looks back on "7 Summers" in new video

John Shearer

Morgan Wallen gives fans a peek at what happened “7 Summers” ago, in the video for his current single.

In the eight-minute short film, Morgan plays a pitcher on his hometown high school baseball team, caught between his father’s dream of him becoming a baseball star and his own dream of staying in the small town with the woman he loves, who promises she’ll one day return to him if he says.

Throughout the video, fans hear the catchy song play as the backdrop to Morgan’s character’s conflict with his father, along with scenes of the young couple falling in love during the Tennessee summer.

The video ends with a flash-forward to the future that reveals Morgan did in fact stay in his hometown, becoming coach of the baseball team he once pitched for. His lost love then shows up unexpectedly at the game, seemingly fulfilling her promise — until her husband and young daughter appear beside her.

“Well, guess you kept your promise,” Morgan mutters as he walks off the field.

“7 Summers,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, will be featured on Morgan’s upcoming album. The singer hinted to fans on Twitter that there is an Easter egg about the album release date embedded in the video, with many guessing that it’s 1/8/21: the numbers on the baseball jerseys.

