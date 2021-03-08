Morgan Wallen remains at #1 on 'Billboard' 200

ABC

Morgan Wallen continues to sit in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 with his album Dangerous.

Morgan is spending his eighth consecutive week at the top of the all-genre chart, earning 82,000 equivalent album units this week and marking the first time a country album has spent its first eight weeks in the top spot on the all-genre chart. That makes Dangerous one of six country albums to spend at least eight weeks at #1 on the chart: it’s currently in a tie with Garth Brooks‘ The Hits, which also logged eight weeks.

Garth’s Ropin’ the Wind album, Billy Ray Cyrus‘ Some Gave All and Taylor Swift‘s Grammy-winning Fearless have all spent more than 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The news arrives weeks after Morgan was caught on video using a racial slur, leading to multiple stations across the country removing his music from its playlists. His label, Big Loud Records, suspended his recording contract indefinitely and he was dropped by talent agency, WME. The Academy of Country Music also deemed that Morgan and Dangerous were ineligible for nominations at the 2021 ACM Awards.

A week after the video surfaced in February, Morgan asked his fans in an Instagram video to stop coming to his defense. “I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this, and I fully accept any penalties I’ll face,” he said.

By Cillea Houghton

