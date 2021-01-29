Morgan Wallen returns with three more bonus tracks to 'Dangerous: The Double Album'

ABC

Morgan Wallen’s spree of delivering new music continues. Less than a month after dropping Dangerous: The Double Album, he’s adding three new bonus tracks to his mammoth, 30-song sophomore effort.



Two of the tracks are “This Side of a Dust Cloud” and “Bandaid on a Bullet Hole,” two songs that were previously exclusive to Target. The third is a special, reimagined version of the album’s opener, called “Sand in My Boots (The Dangerous Sessions).”



Morgan gave fans a heads-up Thursday that the new tracks were coming out when he shared snippets of their lyric videos on Instagram. “Ran outta patience,” the singer wrote alongside his post.



Meanwhile, Dangerous continued to light up both the Billboard 200 Album Chart and Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums Chart for a second consecutive week. That makes Morgan’s album the first country act to spend two weeks in a row atop the Billboard chart since 2015, and the first to ever accomplish that feat on the Rolling Stone chart.









