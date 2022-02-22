Morgan Wallen sits at #1 with “Sand in My Boots,” his first since video surfaced of him using racial slur

Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen is back at #1.

The embattled country singer tops the country charts this week with his latest single, “Sand in My Boots.” This is his first single to top the charts since he was caught on video using the N-word in February 2021.

“You guys are the best,” Morgan said in a video thanking fans and country radio for the hit. “I’ve said it before, I’ve said it a lot actually, that y’all are the best fans in the world and I don’t just say that to say it. I really mean it.”

In the aftermath of the N-word video’s release, Morgan was temporarily dropped from country radio and disinvited from attending major awards shows, including the ACM and CMA Awards, despite nominations. He was also temporarily suspended from his record label, Big Loud Records, and removed from his former talent agency, WME.

Despite the furor, the East Tennessee native’s sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, on which “Sand” is featured, remained at #1 for 10 weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 and became one of the top-selling albums of 2021.

