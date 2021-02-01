Morgan Wallen snags third week atop 'Billboard' 200

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Third times a charm! Morgan Wallen‘s album, Dangerous: The Double Album has snagged its third consecutive week at number one on the Billboard 200.

Not only did the record top the chart, but it’s the first country album to do so in the last eight years, earning 130,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. The accomplishment puts Wallen in good company, as Taylor Swift‘s Folklore is the only other album to achieve at least 125,000 units earned within the last 12 months.

Additionally, Dangerous’ stronghold on the number one spot marks the third week that a country album reigned supreme on the Billboard 200. The last artist to do so was, again, Swift, with her 2012 album Red.

Wallen’s three weeks on the charts also have him tied with the King of Rock, Elvis Presley. Billboard states that “the last album by a male artist to log three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its first three weeks at No. 1 — and also appear on Top Country Albums — was Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits, which clocked a total of three weeks in the lead on the Billboard 200.”

Dangerous: The Double Album is the second studio album from the 27-year-old country artist. The album, which was released on January 8, includes his two previously released singles, “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.”