Morgan Wallen Stops Show To Help Fan In Crisis

Morgan Wallen photographed on December 16, 2020 in Whites Creek, Tenn. Eric Ryan Anderson

We often see stories of performers continuing to play a set without stopping to tend to their fans in need, that wasn’t the case when Morgan Wallen noticed a girl in the crowed needed help. The “You Proof” singer was halfway through “More Than My Hometown” when he stopped his show to make sure his fan got the attention she needed while having a reported epileptic seizure. The TikTok video shows Wallen stopping his show to ensure the girl was okay before telling the crowd, “I guess that just means I’ll have to start the song over again.”