Morgan Wallen the first artist to simultaneously hold top three spots on ‘Billboard’ Hot Country Songs

Morgan Wallen is closing out 2022 with a new chart record.

The singer has become the first artist to ever simultaneously hold all three of the top spots on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, according to a report from Billboard.

For the week of December 17, Morgan’s “You Proof” comes in at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart, which takes streaming numbers, airplay and sales into account. The song has spent 17 weeks on top of the chart.

Coming in third place on the chart is “Wasted on You,” while the number-two spot goes to “One Thing at a Time,” a new track from Morgan that debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart this week.

That song is the title track of a three-track “sampler pack” the singer shared in early December to go along with the announcement of his 2023 tour. Also included in that collection is “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why,” which entered the Hot Country Songs chart this week at number five and number seven, respectively.

