Morgan Wallen to make UK headlining debut on new tour

Morgan Wallen's new tour is taking him to Europe for the first time.

The "Up Down" hitmaker is set to headline a handful of dates across the pond in May. Morgan will perform at the Gorilla in Manchester on May 14, followed by a stop at The Garage in London on May 15.

Morgan will then head to Newcastle for a show at the O2 Academy 2 before ending his headlining run at the SWG3 Warehouse in Glasgow, Scotland on May 19. Hit songwriter and breakout artist Hardy will serve as the opening act.

“I can't wait to get over to the UK for my first time ever. I've always heard how amazing the fans are over there -- looking forward to experiencing it for myself," says Morgan. "Y'all get ready for a good time!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7.

