Morgan Wallen will premiere new song, "Sand in My Boots," before dropping new album Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen’s highly anticipated sophomore project, Dangerous: The Double Album, will arrive Friday. But before it does, Morgan’s got one more new song to reveal.



The singer will premiere “Sand in My Boots” off his new project during an exclusive live performance tonight on YouTube Originals’ Released series. In addition to debuting the song, he’ll offer viewers a behind-the-scenes peek into his life as one of country’s most in-demand rising stars.



“I’m gonna tell you what I can’t live without when I hit the road, I’m gonna tell you who I’ve been listening to, and who you need to start listening to,” Morgan explains in a trailer for his “Released” performance.



Morgan’s Dangerous has been much-buzzed-about ever since he announced the project, and not only because it contains a whopping 30 songs plus two Target-exclusive bonus tracks. Earlier this month, after a few Walmart stores made the album available ahead of its scheduled release date, the singer took matters into his own hands, deciding to “leak” some of the songs himself.

On TikTok, he released versions of several of the tracks on the album, including “Warning,” “Red Necks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” and the title track.



You can watch Morgan’s Released performance tonight on his YouTube channel at 11:45 PM ET.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.