Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous: The Double Album' debuts atop Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which boasts a whopping 30 tracks, is the new leader of the Billboard 200.

This is the country singer’s first number one album. His 2018 debut If I Know Me peaked at number 13.

Dangerous, which dropped January 8, moved an impressive 265,000 units in its first week, amounting to the album’s songs being streamed 240.18 million times. In addition, the album moved 74,000 physical copies in stores and was downloaded 50,000 times, reports Billboard.

The album has scored the best reception since Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty, which came out in 2018. Cry Pretty moved 266,000 units in its first week of release.

Dangerous is also the 11th country album in music history to hit number one on the Billboard 200.

Not only is Wallen’s sophomore effort his first chart-topper, it also smashed several streaming records.

By accomplishing over 240 million streams in its first week, Dangerous blows past the previous record held by Luke Combs to become country music’s top streaming album.

Combs’ What You See Is What You Get notched 102.26 million streams in a week, which is less than half of Wallen’s record-breaker.

Billboard acknowledged that Wallen’s 30-track outing helped secure the accomplishment, but found that Dangerous‘s 18 least-listened to tracks racked up 105.08 million streams — still more than what Combs’ What You See had.

In addition, Wallen notches the third-largest streaming week for a non-R&B or hip hop album — following Ariana Grande‘s Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift‘s Folklore.

Overall, Dangerous holds the title for the 22nd largest streaming week ever and boasts the ninth-best week for any album in the past 12 months.

Wallen, 27, previously announced a “little hiatus” to focus on raising his six-month-old son, Indigo Wilder.





By Megan Stone

