Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ was the most popular album of 2021 in the US

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which arrived last January, was the most popular album of 2021 in the U.S., according to MRC Data’s 2021 Year-End Report.

It was the top country album for the year and also the top album across all genres, with 3.23 million equivalent album units earned. Late in 2021, Billboard also placed Dangerous at the top of its all-genre year-end Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Morgan’s been a controversial figure throughout 2021. In February, TMZ posted doorcam video footage of him yelling a racist slur as he said goodnight to a car full of friends. His music was swiftly removed from country radio stations, and he was disqualified from major awards shows, though the singer’s fanbase remained stronger than ever.

While he stayed quiet through much of 2021, the singer’s been making moves towards a return to the spotlight. He announced a major tour for 2022, and has begun to release new songs, including a collaboration with rapper Lil Durk called “Broadway Girls.”

Earlier this week, Lil Durk affirmed his support for Morgan, according to Variety.

“He ain’t no racist, that’s my boy,” the rapper stated. “We had a long talk, he had his public situation. We ain’t behind closed doors.”

He went on to say that other rappers “for sure” should work with the country singer, adding “He ain’t canceled, I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.”

