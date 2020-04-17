Morgan Wallen’s new song declares there’s nothing that he loves 'More Than My Hometown'

Big Loud Records

In the immortal words of Meatloaf, Morgan Wallen would do anything for love, but he won't do that.

The country star’s reflective new breakup ballad, “More Than My Hometown,” tells the story of a couple who find themselves on the rocks because of their different dreams in life. While the lady he loves dreams of adventure and the big city, as Morgan sings in the song, he’s too connected to the town where he grew up to ever stray far away from it.

“I love you more than a California sunset/More than a beer when you ain’t 21 yet/More than a Sunday morning, Lord/Turning some poor lost souls around and hallelujah bound,” he sings in the chorus. “But baby, this might be the last time I get to lay you down/‘Cause I can’t love you more than my hometown...”

“More Than My Hometown” is the latest in a string of new songs Morgan has been sharing lately, and the singer has hinted that he plans to drop his sophomore album later this year. His current single, “Chasin’ You,” is now a top-five hit at country radio.

