Morgan Wallen's non-socially-distanced partying costs him his spot on Saturday Night Live

Morgan Wallen won’t appear as the musical guest this weekend on Saturday Night Live as planned, after TikTok videos showed him participating in non-socially-distanced partying in Tuscaloosa after the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday evening, as he was already in New York City preparing for the show.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play,” he revealed. “And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand.”

“I’m not positive for COVID,” he added, “but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams.”

Morgan apologized to his fans, his team, and SNL, saying he respects the decision and knows he “put them in jeopardy,” admitting, “I think I have some growing up to do.”

“I think I’ve lost myself a little bit,” he reflected. “I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places, and I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy. So I’m gonna go try to work on that. I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”

Morgan closed by saying SNL producer Lorne Michaels had encouraged him, saying “we’ll find another time to make this up,” before signing off by thanking those who have sent “messages of encouragement” as he’s “taking… a lot of heat.”

It’s been quite a roller coaster year for the East Tennessee native, with both “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers” climbing the country chart, with the latter even finding pop success.

At the same time, he’s also revealed he fathered a son, and been arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in downtown Nashville.

