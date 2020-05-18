Mother accused of setting her car on fire with toddler inside

Authorities in Columbia, South Carolina are reporting that they have arrested a mother who intentionally set her vehicle on fire with her toddler inside.

The incident was reported on Sunday around 1:30 pm on Interstate-126.

Witnesses say they noticed the parked vehicle on fire and went over to help.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Caylin Allise Watson standing outside of the burning vehicle, while her 14-month-old son sat inside of the vehicle.

The witnesses were eventually able to get the child out of the vehicle.

He was then handed over to authorities who rushed to Georgia’s Augusta Burn Center in critical condition.

Allise was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. She was then transported to a local jail after the fire department found evidence that the fire was intentional.

Allise has since been charged with attempted murder, first degree and third degree arson, abuse, and infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

Authorities say they do not have a motive at this time and are still investigating the incident.